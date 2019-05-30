Local teen named Johnson County 4-H June Dairy Month Chairman

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County High School sophomore, Cindy Jones has been named the 2019 June Dairy Month Chairman for Johnson County.

According to a recent release by the Dairy Alliance, a non-profit organization that works with schools, health professionals, retailers, dairy processors, and the public to promote dairy foods, Jones will be honored on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Tennessee June Dairy Month Kickoff Event at Battle Mountain Farm in College Grove.

American Dairy Association of Tennessee president, Celeste Blackburn, will recognize Jones during the event.

Deemed initially “National Milk Month” by American grocers in 1937, National Dairy Month began to promote dairy consumption during peak milk production in the summer. Today, it continues celebrating with the Southeast’s communities and companies through festivals, contests and even a special night dedicated to dairy farmers at the ballpark.

In 2018, an estimated 37,000 Tennessee dairy cows were living on 205 dairy farms producing 73.7 million gallons, or approximately 634 million pounds, of milk.

The official kickoff celebration recognizes Tennessee 4-H member’s efforts to promote June Dairy Month in Tennessee and is co-sponsored by The Dairy Alliance, 4-H, and the Tennessee Farm Bureau.

Officials said that June Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and other dairy products to Tennessee consumers. Chairpersons play a vital role in spreading the dairy’s message in their communities.

“I enjoy getting to do activities with my community in the summer sponsoring June Dairy Month,” Jones said. “Being June Dairy Month Chairman means getting to hold a position further than only sponsoring it.

Chairman would mean making a difference in our county and making sure people know how important dairy is.”

Jones, the daughter of Judy and Kevin Cretsinger and is a member of Shady Valley Church of Christ and her school’s HOSA club and Student Council.

Cindy is an active member of her 4-H chapter, participating in health and fitness, nutrition, and citizenship projects. She also competes in county speech and demonstration contests, raises chickens through Chick Chain and participates in June Dairy Month events.

“We wish Cindy much success in her role of communicating the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products to the people in Johnson County,” said Blackburn. “Cindy will appreciate the cooperation of the people there.

Her interest and enthusiasm will result in a better-informed community from which all will benefit.”

The top five milk producing Tennessee counties were: Loudon, Monroe, Bradley, Bedford, and McMinn.

This year’s theme, “Dairy is in Our DNA,” encourages families to make milk their first beverage choice due to its unique package of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that are an essential part of a healthy diet.

With local media and farm bureaus, dairy farmers will be working alongside The Dairy Alliance to engage consumers through social media, radio contests, T-shirt giveaways, events, and more.

For more information on how you can celebrate June Dairy Month, please visit us online at www.thedairyalliance.com/june-dairy-month/.