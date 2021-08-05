Local road improvements slated for early fall completion

Road work continues at the intersection of Hwy. 421 and SR 91. $101 million of improvements projects, including new paving, guardrail upgrades, and new snowplowable reflective markers are plan for Johnson County roads. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Motorists in and around Mountain City cannot ignore the road improvement currently underway on a nearly 3-mile section of US 421.The project is under the supervision of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, involving a number of specific upgrades and improvements to the section of the roadway.According to TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi, Region 1 (East Tennessee), the paving of US 421 in Mountain City was let to contract on May 7, 2021, and awarded to Maymead, Inc., for $2.5 million.

Nagi said that other than construction signage, the first major work under this contract began on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with the milling along the curb and gutter throughout the route. He added that the resurfacing limits are along US 421 to the north from near SR 91 to the south near Roan Creek – where the five lanes are reduced to two lanes.

The project includes:

• Resurfacing the route

• Installing new reflective snow plowable markers

• New pavement markings

• Upgraded curb ramps

• Some upgraded guardrails

“As of today, the resurfacing and curb ramp work is ongoing,” Nagi said, adding that due to traffic considerations, the paving is being conducted at nighttime hours—roughly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The completion date is set for September 30, 2021, but Nagi said TDOT hopes and anticipates “all work completed on or before this date.”

The agency has recently revealed five TDOT-funded projects to impact Johnson County residents. The total investment or impact for Johnson County, including cities and other municipalities, is $8.3 million, which reportedly will be paid through by local revenue over the course of 15 years. It is noteworthy that the Tennessee Department of Transportation is investing nearly $92.5 million towards the projects. The biggest project costs $90 million and includes improving State Route 91, leading to the Virginia state line.

The total investment by the state and locally is nearly $101 million. The improvement projects include the following bridges and roads in Johnson County:

• Stage Coach Loop Bridge over Doe Creek – $199,000

• Forge Creek Circle Bridge over Forge Creek – $349,000

• Little Dry Run Road Bridge over Roan Creek – $986,000

• Slimp Branch Road Bridge over Roan Creek – $943,000

• Rural access improvement on State Route 91 from Cold Springs Road to the Virginia State line (7.81 miles) – $90,000,000

It is safe to say that motorists are well to brace themselves to put up with the changing times and the price of progress, including road improvement delays and some travel or commute inconveniences.