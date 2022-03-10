Local non-profit ready to equip the community

Flo Bellamy, director of Johnson County Cancer Support Group, proudly stands beside one of the group’s wheelchairs Friday, March 4, 2022, in Mountain City, Tennessee. Photo submitted.

Since the early 1990s, the Johnson County Cancer Support Group has diligently served local cancer patients, working to meet their immediate needs and beyond.

Funded entirely by community donations and United Way of Tennessee, the group has provided thousands of dollars in aid to individuals through nutritional supplements, groceries, medical equipment, and paid travel and pharmacy expenses.

Now officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit “under the umbrella” of Hometown Service Coalition, the Support Group looks forward to a future of continual and greater outreach within the county.

Although the group is known primarily for its work with cancer patients, it works alongside Roan Creek Baptist Church to gather and distribute medical equipment, ranging from wheelchairs and shower chairs to walkers and bed pads.

“The medical equipment has been a blessing for people,” Flo Bellamy, the Johnson County Cancer Support Group director, said. “Our equipment is not restricted to cancer patients. No matter who you are, if you need it and we’ve got it, we’ll get it to you.”

According to Flo, about five years after starting the Support Group, she was approached by Harry Cunningham, the then associate pastor of Roan Creek Baptist Church. He asked how his church could help further the Support Group’s efforts in the community. Flo informed him of their need for storage space for the donated equipment, which was, at that time, being stored in her home and several friends’ garages.

“The stress from our storage need almost cost me several friendships,” Flo said with a chuckle, recalling how one friend couldn’t park her car in her own garage because it was full of medical equipment.

After hearing the Support Group’s need, Roan Creek Baptist Church stepped in to alleviate the burden. Now, more than twenty years later, the church has become a valuable partner with the Cancer Support Group, storing, delivering, and assembling the medical equipment for the individuals in need.

“I’ve always been that person to say why not?” Flo said. “You do it cause it’s the right thing to do. That’s what my mother always told me. I learned it from her.”

For more information about the Johnson County Cancer Support Group and how to donate, contact Flo Bellamy at 727-2942.

For more information about the medical equipment offered, contact Roan Creek Baptist Church.

