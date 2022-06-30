Local clean-up event educates by example

Johnson County Litter Control, Watauga Watershed, and The Litter Chicks welcomed Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTNB) Executive Director Missy Marshall to lead the campaign appropriately named Trashercise Community Clean-up Event. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

A small group of local volunteers representing various organizations involved with keeping the region clean and presentable gathered earlier this month for another day of hard work.

The volunteers representing Johnson County Litter Control, Watauga Watershed, and The Litter Chicks welcomed Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTNB) Executive Director Missy Marshall

to lead the campaign

appropriately named Trashercise Community Clean-up Event.

The play on words is a clever combination of cleaning up trash and debris along roadways and in the area while benefitting from some fitness in the process.

Based on the theme, Let’s Move in 2022! Marshall explained that all 95 Counties in Tennessee Are Encouraged to Trashercise.

“This event exists as part of the mission of Johnson County Litter Control, Watauga Watershed, and The Litter Chicks, along with Keep Tennessee Beautiful, to encourage community participation in litter clean-up and help keep Mountain City and Johnson County beautiful,” Marshall said.

Trashercise, launched by Keep Tennessee Beautiful, is a statewide roadway clean-up campaign. Designed to rally everyday citizens, Trashercise encourages litter pick-up while promoting the exercise benefits of the activity. Of course, the event expands far beyond Johnson County. Started 16 years ago in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee by resident Aubrey Preston. One day while working out at the gym, Aubrey had an idea to create a program that would encourage people to exercise and pick up trash in his community.

Marshall emphasized the force behind the event when she said, “We are trying to inspire through education as well as an example.”

Keep Tennessee Beautiful is the state-level affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and serves as a state resource for litter prevention, community greening, and recycling and waste reduction education. Its mission statement reads, “Our Mission To educate and inspire Tennesseans to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.”

Keep Tennessee Beautiful is housed by the University of Memphis as an independent department within the University of Memphis Center for Regional Economic Enrichment as a community engagement program. Keep Tennessee Beautiful is a grant-funded organization sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

For more information about the event, contact Sandy Hammons, litter control officer, at 423-291-2261.