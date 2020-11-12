Lipford becomes first local TASBO representative

Johnson County School Finance Director Tina Lipford was chosen as a member of the TASBO Board (Tennessee Association of School Business Officials). Submitted photo

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

During the November 5 School Board meeting, Dr. Mischelle Simcox announced that Johnson County native and School Finance Director Tina Lipford was chosen as a member of the TASBO Board (Tennessee Association of School Business Officials). Being chosen is an honor on its own, but Lipford’s case takes it a step further. According to Lipford, she is the first person to represent Johnson County in this capacity.

“I’m so excited,” Lipford gushed. “I think that Johnson County, we might be at the end of the state, but, I think, we’re well represented. I know we have people from the County Commission that go out to different events. Dr. Mischelle Simcox sits on different boards with TOPS. One of our Board Members (Kevin Long) is now on the TSBA Board. I’m very excited to be the first person from Johnson County to be on the TASBO Board. I’d be super excited even if I weren’t the first one.”

Lipford reports that she had not put her name forward for this position. According to TASBO, someone from the Board of Education in Nashville recommended her. Board members report this position requires a lot of hard work, but Lipford is prepared. She has been a hard worker all of her life and attributes that to growing up poor. She worked in tobacco, strawberries, and beans to help pay for her school supplies and do what she could to help her mother, who “worked hard for everything” they had.

Lipford credits her mother and co-worker Betty Brown as the biggest personal and career influences in her life. Both women encouraged Lipford to keep working to achieve as much as possible in her life. After a bit of a slow start, Lipford was immensely proud to graduate college with a bachelor’s degree in business, focusing on management.

“I think that everything we do leads us to the point we are, and everything that we’ve done makes us who we are,” Lipford explained when asked whether she would change anything in her past. “I’m fine with who I am, and I’m proud of who I am. I wouldn’t change anything because I’m happy with who I am and where I am.”

About Lipford

Lipford moved to Johnson County when she was only about a month old and has stayed here her entire life. She has worked in the Johnson County School System since 1999, starting at “the bottom of the totem pole” and advancing throughout the years. Lipford is a strong advocate for “adopt don’t shop” and is a proud cat mom to her rescues. She enjoys hanging out with her grandchildren, watching Tennessee football, and reading during her free time.

The TASBO Board keeps schools up to date on finance and business law and helps officials make contacts all over the state of Tennessee. There are 19 members, including four officers and an executive secretary. For more information on TASBO, visit tasbo.memberclicks.net.