Lily Savery is Laurel Elementary’s student of the week. She is the daughter of Clay and Patricia Savery. She is 6 years old and in kindergarten. Her favorite thing about school is learning.

She says her favorite subject is math because it is so easy for her and she loves it! Lily would like to be a Youtuber with her friend Kaylee when she grows up. Lily says she is a Laurel leader because she likes to take care of people.

Photo Submitted