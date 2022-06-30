Library receives grant

By Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

The Johnson County Public Library was recently awarded a technology grant of $3,128, which will be utilized for broadband-related services in the library.

“We applied in April for the TOP Grant,” said Linda Icenhour, Library Director. “This is the second year we have applied for and received this grant. We received our award letter on June 8. This grant will help us with the funding for our Hot Spots and help us upgrade some of our internal connections.”

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) will distribute the funds.

The grant awarded is part of the Training Opportunities for Public Libraries (TOP) Grant Program. It is intended to help increase community awareness regarding the use and importance of broadband access and related technologies.

“This grant will increase access to broadband for our citizens to ensure they have the ability to connect with others, conduct business and complete their education,” said Tennessee Senator Rusty Crowe. “Libraries are an integral part of our communities, and I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office and TNECD for their support.”

The grant also allows recipients to provide computer training for the public, purchase Wi-Fi hotspots for a loan to the public, improve the library’s wiring and equipment for delivering internet access on-site, and to assist libraries in strengthening their broadband signal outside the building for after-hours use.

“Being connected is more important than ever before,” said Tennessee Representative Scotty Campbell. “This grant will help the people that use our library’s services. I’m glad we are able to assist in the operation of this library.”

For more information on the Johnson County Public Library, visit http://www.johnsoncolib.org/home.html.