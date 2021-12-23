Letters to Santa reveal heart and soul

Getting your wishes to Santa can be a daunting task, but the Tomahawk is happy to help out our area students. The “Big Man” has headed back to the North Pole to get ready for the his annual trip. Earlier this month he listened to kids Christmas wishes at Kody and Mary Rachel Norris house in Mountain City TN. Online photo

Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

The holiday season would not be complete without the annual Letters to Santa section in the Tomahawk. There may be nothing in this world that gives us as much insight into the heart of a child as the “Letter to Santa.” Children often use this time-honored tradition to reveal their innermost feelings and fears, as Santa is viewed as a kind, all-knowing saint capable of making wishes come true for those who believe.

Letters are just as diverse as the children who compose them.

Many letters consist of the standard “I want this” list containing expressions of needs, wants, desires, hopes, and dreams related to Christmas and those they love. For instance, in the letters for this year, Collin writes, “I have been very good this year. Can I have a PS4 and lots of Pokmon kards and a phone. Thank you!” The letter indicates wants and hopes. If you are good, Christmas is when you ask for the big stuff. A PS4 and a phone is big stuff for a kid!

Of course, manners are important as Collin kindly thanks Santa. Corbin states, “I have been very good this year. I will give you gingerbots and food for your raindeer. What I want

for Christmas is a fake animal to shoot with a bebe gun. Thank you, Santa, very much”.

This letter expresses gratitude as well as the need to give to Santa. Corbin doesn’t want to harm, so he wishes to have a fake animal to practice his potential pre-hunting skills.

It is very typical for children to ask for things for themselves for Christmas. Hopes, dreams, and relevant needs are also found throughout the letters. Tray says, “I have been very good this year. For Christmas I want my family all togethr because I miss them. And popits. Thank you so much.” Simply surreal as Tray focuses on his family being together for Christmas.

Waylon has a few requests, one of which is “my own bedroom.” Humbly asking for the family to be together and a bedroom of their own gives us a unique perspective on how some of the youngest population views what they hold dear in their world.

The children in Johnson County exhibit common kindness, respect, and appreciation in their letters. This says a lot about the Appalachian culture here in the mountains. Family is important and near and dear to their hearts. Children have learned the importance of family, thankfulness, and humility, as apparent in their writings. The innocence of the spirit of the Christmas season is woven throughout these offerings.

This generous, loving spirit our children convey is not just about Christmas and Santa. It’s about a way of life. A way of life that is resilient to hardship and grateful for everything.

Christmas brings out

the sincerity of the soul,

the magic of the moment, and the precious need

for presence as well as presents.