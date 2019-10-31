Laurel student of the week

Cayden Huskins, son of Kevin and Meghan Huskins, shows excellent leadership a strong desire to learn and is always on top of his work. He sets a good example of what a student’s work ethic should be in Mr. Taylor’s fourth-grade class at Laurel Elementary School. In his spare time, Cayden enjoys playing all sports and video games with his two older brothers.

Cayden’s favorite subjects in school are science and math. When he grows up Cayden would like to become a wide receiver for the New England Patriots or a heart surgeon. Cayden has a great love for social studies. Congratulations Cayden. Photo submitted.