Laurel Elementary honors local veterans

Laurel Elementary School was pleased to host the second annual ‘Breakfast with a Veteran’ program as a way of saying “thank you” to our local veterans. The event began at 7:30 a.m. on

Friday, November 8, 2019, with breakfast for all students, staff, and 41 special guests.

At 8 a.m., the program began with the presentation of the colors by the Johnson County Honor Guard. As students gently waved flags

in the background, Megan McEwen presented the

National Anthem, and then Rayley Matheson led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Following the opening of the program, the students enjoyed a presentation on the history of the flag and flag etiquette given by Richard Dionne, Johnson County Honor Guard.

Afterward, students and guests listened as Junior Maze presented “The Ragged Old Flag” for the group.

Students then gave cards they had made and a sweet note of appreciation to all of the veterans.

After presenting the gifts, students lined up to form a Path of Honor and applauded the veterans as they walked down the path shaking

hands, high fiving, and talking with the students. Students were then excited to have their picture made with various veterans from their family and the Laurel community.

It was an honor and privilege for the students at Laurel Elementary School to learn more about the sacrifice and service of our local veterans, as well as the history and treatment of our great country’s flag.