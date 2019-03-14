Keywood Animal Clinic to conduct breeding soundness test

By Sarah Ransom

The University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University is partnering with Tri-State and Keywood Animal Clinic to conduct a Breeding Soundness Exam for local cattlemen on Saturday, March.

The exam is scheduled to be held at the Johnson County Livestock Association Cattle Handling Facility located inside the Chamber Park in Doe.

Suzanne Robinson from Keywood Animal Clinic is coming to conduct the bull’s breeding soundness tests.

Testing bulls can help reduce the risk of spreading unwanted diseases or genetic issues and help increase higher pregnancy rates to help with cattle production and increased profit.

According to the University of Tennessee’s Extension Veterinarian, Lew Stickland, “failure to properly evaluate bulls before and during the breeding season can result in huge economic losses…a bull’s fertility can be considered fertile, sub-fertile, or sterile.”

The cost of testing is $45.00 per bull.

However, Tri-State Growers Co-Op is providing a $10 sponsorship per bull to help cover part of the cost for testing. The testing fee is $35 per bull.

Once the test is complete, all bulls that receive a satisfactory score for breeding purposes will also receive vaccinations and deworming at no additional cost.

BVD-PI testing is also available for an additional $15, and it is a great deal for those hoping to breed their bull this season.

Tests are scheduled through the UT/TSU Extension office that can be reached at (423)-727-8161. Those interested can stop by the office, located at 212 College Street.

For more information or additional questions, please contact the Extension office.

UT Extension serves the citizens of Johnson County with educational programs in the areas of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences, Community Resource Development, and 4-H Youth Development.

The office has a wealth of research-based publications, addressing virtually any issue related to the home or farm.

Johnson County 4-H is the largest youth serving organization in the county working with 900-1,000 youth annually in grades 4-12. The Mountain City

office is an outreach branch of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and Tennessee State University, providing research-based solutions and information to the citizens of Tennessee.

Extension is an educational organization, funded by federal, state and local governments, that brings research-based information about agriculture, family and consumer sciences, resource development and youth to the people of Tennessee.