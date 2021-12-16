Kevin Long reelected to TSBA Board of Directors

Submitted by JCS

Johnson County School Board member Kevin Long has been reelected as the Northeast Tennessee Director of the TSBA (Tennessee School Boards Association). Johnson County is honored to continue to have a TSBA representative in the state. The TSBA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that started in 1939, focusing on school boards throughout the state of Tennessee. The Board of Directors is an 18-person group consisting of the “president, immediate past president, president-elect, vice-president, treasurer, nine district directors, and four at large member.”

“I’m very honored to continue to represent Northeast Tennessee in this wonderful organization,” said Long. Mr. Long has been a dedicated school board member on the Johnson County School Board for 12 years.

“I want to congratulate Kevin for his reappointment as TSBA Director,” said Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox. “We are so very proud of him and he represents Johnson County and Northeast Tennessee very well. His main focus is doing what is best for all of our students and the employees!”