K-9 Deputy joins Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Cody Ingle and K-9 Jocko Submitted photo

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was happy to welcome an exciting new addition to its roster of deputies last week.

In a public release, the office congratulated K-9 Deputy Cody Ingle and welcomed the department’s new K-9 deputy, appropriately named Jocko.

Earlier this year, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced its endeavor to receive a new officer thanks to an anonymous donor. The Sheriff’s office then applied for a grant available to all 95 counties to receive a donation to help with department needs.

The donor was from Shelby County, Tennessee.

Johnson County was selected by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to receive $81,000 used to pay for a new K-9 officer, which includes the necessary equipment needed and training.

Joined by his handler/ deputy Cody Ingle, the new K-9, Jocko, a Belgian Malinois, completed the six weeks of training course in Ohio, where the duo was trained and certified to be a dual-purpose team.

“They are trained for patrol and narcotics,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Now they are both ready to start their new positions.”

K-9s are invaluable in

finding narcotics, tracking and apprehending violent felons, helping defuse situations without using deadly force, and searching buildings and homes for suspects without putting others in danger. The work of a K-9 force also helps reduce the risk of injury to deputies.

Being designated as an officer or a deputy is quite appropriate as these K-9s are indeed highly-trained police dogs who partner with law enforcement professionals to execute police duties.

This will now give the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office two K-9 teams. The new team will be joining the current K-9 Unit with Sergeant Adam Worley and K-9 Hugo. K-9 Hugo has been with the department for two years.

Of course, K-9 Jocko’s career just began. Once they have reached their retirement age, a K-9 will stay at home with its handler to live out its life as a family pet.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office would like

to thank the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association for the

opportunity and the anonymous donor for their contribution.

Please visit the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Facebook page for more information.