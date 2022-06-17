K-9 Deputy Jocko gets the job done

Johnson County K-9 Deputy Jocko proudly guards his discovery after assisting Mountain City Police officers during a routine traffic stop Photo submitted

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

A pair of arrests handled by the Mountain City Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by one of the County’s newest K-9 Deputy, Jocko, draws attention to the importance of such additions to local law enforcement.

Jocko got the job done on June 2, 2022, when Mountain City Ptl. R. Norris, conducted a traffic stop on a gray sedan for speeding.

According to police reports, Sheriff deputies C. Roark and C. Ingle came to assist on the stop due to the suspicion that illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle. “Deputy Ingle, deployed, K-9 Jocko, who alerted to the scent of narcotics,” the report stated, adding that inside the car, a glass pipe known for smoking methamphetamine was located.

From Danny Hopper of Mountain City, officers retrieved methamphetamine, suboxone, and a hypodermic needle. Hopper was placed under arrest and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine / Possession of Schedule III(suboxone) / Possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited for speeding.

K-9 Jocko also got his paws on another incident assisting local law enforcement officers. According to police reports, on May 27, 2022, Sgt. T. Brown conducted a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Altima. Brown had received information from headquarters that the female driver, Amber May, of Mountain City, had an active felony warrant out of Johnson County Criminal Court.

“Because of investigative efforts, it was suspected that there were illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. Ptl. R. Norris and Deputy C. Ingle then responded to the scene. Deputy C. Ingle then deployed K-9 Jocko to check on the vehicle.

K-9 Jocko quickly signaled the presence of the odor of narcotics, after which “the vehicle was searched by the responding officers.

Police reports indicated that the search produced approximately more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, three marijuana pipes, and hydrocodone.

May was placed under arrest and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine / Driving while in possession of methamphetamine / Possession of Schedule II (hydrocodone) / Possession of schedule VI marijuana / Possession of drug paraphernalia.

