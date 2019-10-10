Jones named Good Neighbor for October

Johnson County Middle School student Mattie Jones has been named the Good Neighbor for October, 2019,

Sponsored by the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, this award recognizes students who demonstrate neighborliness through exemplary kindness and respect, generosity of spirit, and the ability to put others’ needs before themselves.

Mattie’s teachers describe her as a young lady with a wonderful work ethic who is kind and respectful to staff and fellow students.

She is always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

Mrs. Teresa Stansberry, Principal of JCMS, joined Sheila Cruse, representing the Johnson County Chapter of DKG, in presenting Mattie with letters of congratulations.