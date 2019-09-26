Johnson County shines during Senior Olympics

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

The Johnson County Senior Center is where all the action has been for some of the county’s older athletes. There is no truth to the comment that getting older means getting slower. There is a big misconception that as one reaches the “golden years,” it is vital to slow down to help prevent injuries.

It is a good thing Kathy Motsinger, the executive director for the senior center, does not believe in this non-factual information.

Several members of the Johnson County Senior

Center participate in a

wide variety of activities

and has competed in not only the Senior Olympics but many competitive

events within the walls of the center.

Billiards is a popular activity for the group of seniors, and many recently participated in the annual billiards tournament. The tournament is in its fourth year and remains a fan

favorite for several members.

The billiards tournament has divisions for both men and women. The competition is single elimination, and all the rules and regulations follow the National Billiard Tournament guidelines. The women’s division had

five participants; the winners were; second place Delores Bower and for the second time since the inception of the billiard tournament first place winner Carolyn Guinn. In the men’s division, the winners, out of nine participants were; Freddy Bays, who like Guinn, is a repeat champion. He has won first place three out of the four years of the billiard tournament. Second place winner was Stuart Shoun. Following the protocol of the National Billiards rules, a referee is required for each game. The referees for the Johnson County Senior tournament were; Lauralee South for the women and Joshua Giddings and John Payne for the

men.

Several members of the senior center took home several medals in the First Region Senior Olympics. Hank Bontrager, Steve Arnold, Robert Glenn, and Rudy Lucas came back with medals in golf. These gentlemen golfers have played together for several years, so participating at the Senior Olympics just came naturally.

They started playing together at Red Tail Golf Club, but now they are a part of a senior league in Abingdon Virginia. The competition was held in Kingsport at the Cattails.

Joe Ray, Lee Diggs, Rudy Lucas, and Robert Glenn also went away with top honors in Ping Pong.

The senior Olympics continue throughout September with opportunities to place in table tennis, horseshoes, and shuffleboard. If history is any indication of

winners, many from the Johnson County Senior Center have a high probability of bringing home even more honors.