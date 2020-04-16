Johnson County Sheriff investigate Sunday afternoon shooting incident

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that happened on Sunday, April 12, on Cross Mountain Road in the Doe Valley area.The Tomahawk has reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for further information surrounding the incident such as timing, location, and has received a short press release that was also sent out to the local and area media organizations.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester, the shooting occurred on Sunday (4/12) afternoon. Sheriff Tester said that the investigation into the circumstances is ongoing but that one person was discovered with a single gunshot wound.

Due to the nature of the incident and its circumstances, JCSO emphasized that there is no threat to public safety. The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was treated at an area hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.For more information about the JCSO please visit www.johnsoncountysd.org.