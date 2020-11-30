Johnson County Senior Center MyRide Celebrates Second Anniversary

Staff Report

The Johnson County Senior Centers MyRide Program has reached a milestone this month, celebrating its second anniversary.

MyRide Johnson County is an expanding, sustainable, senior-friendly volunteer transportation service where volunteers use their vehicles to carry older Tennesseans to various destinations, including medical appointments, grocery stores, barbershops, pay bills, and much more. Rides are provided Monday-Friday, and priority is given to doctor appointments.

Since the beginning of MyRide Johnson County on November 5, 2018, volunteer drivers have driven 16,258 miles while giving 1,782 rides to seniors.

Currently, there are 23 active volunteers with 57 client-riders.

Volunteer drivers have transported seniors on 860 rides for a total of 6,212 miles from January 1, 2020, through November 19, 2020.

MyRide Johnson County Coordinator Danae

Watson expresses appreciation to all the volunteer drivers. “Without this amazing team, we couldn’t help as many people that we do,” said Danae. “I never knew there were so many nice people just looking for somewhere to volunteer or somewhere to help.”

On Friday, November 20, National “Go for a Ride Day,” the volunteer drivers were invited to drive by the Johnson County Senior Center and received a free lunch provided by MyRide from Mike’s BBQ. Watson also appreciates the local sponsors for this event: Danny’s Tire, Food Lion, Mountain View Exxon, and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts for a donation of door prizes to the following volunteers for their service during 2020:

• Nancy Wills for driving 2,295 miles – Mountain View Exxon Gift Certificate

•Ron Fleming for providing 43 rides and driving 119 miles—O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Car Washing Supplies

•Mona Alderson for driving 328 miles—Food Lion Gift Card

•Dr. John D. Payne for providing 85 rides and driving 452 miles—Danny’s Tire Gift Card

•Pam Steinke for providing 89 rides and driving 566 miles—Food Lion Gift Card

•Robert Wilson for providing 119 rides and driving 572 miles—Danny’s Tire Gift Card

•Pat Tester for providing 19 rides and driving 205 miles—Danny’s Tire Gift Card

•Mike White for providing 17 rides and driving 95 miles—Danny’s Tire Gift Card

•Dan Gill for being the newest volunteer and providing two rides during his first week—Danny’s Tire Gift Card

Volunteers are the heart of the program. The number of volunteers influences the number of older adults that can be served.

Drivers must be over 21 years of age and have a valid TN driver’s license, clean driving record, and proof of insurance.

Participants are 60 years of age and older, live independently and walk

independently (or with assistance from walkers or canes), but do not drive.

The Davidson County Chancery Court provides the funding for MyRide, Part III from the Senior Trust/Elder Trust settlement (Case No. 11-1548-III) and through a contract administered by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.

Call MyRide TN Johnson County at 423-460-6012 for more information about participating as a client or volunteering.