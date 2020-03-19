Johnson County Robotics a success

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Both the Johnson County Middle School Joco Robos and Johnson County High School robotics team have made great strides in the short time since the program began.

The teams’ latest accomplishment was qualifying for the 2020 Vex Robotics world tournament. The middle school team 3075B and high school team 63303A were set to go to Louisville, Kentucky until COV-19 changed

their plans.

“After thoughtful consideration and with the guidance of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and local and state health officials, the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation and VEX Robotics

have made the decision to cancel the 2020 VEX

Robotics World Championship due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,”

said CEO & Chairman of the Board Dan Mantz. “We share this unfortunate

news with a heavy heart but unfortunately, there is no other acceptable alternative to proceed with the event, as the health and safety of our community is our top priority.”

Vex Robotics will not be rescheduling the 2020 Vex Robotics world tournament. The fact that the competition is canceled does not take away from the students’ accomplishments. The Johnson County Robotics program was established five years ago and has been represented at the world level at least three times.

The students will keep practicing and hope to make it back to the world competition in 2021.