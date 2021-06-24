Johnson County official arrested

Commissioner Jerry Grindstaff arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault as Domestic Violence and False Reports

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County (District 3) Commissioner Jerry R Grindstaff, 75 of Stout Branch Rd., Mountain City, was arrested and spent a night in jail last Saturday, June 12, 2021, following what deputies called a “dispute over property.”According to a release by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the incident and charged Grindstaff with Aggravated Assault as Domestic Violence and False Reports to authorities. Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester confirmed that Grindstaff was “held overnight and was released on a $20,000 bond.”

In a report, JCSO Sergeant Michael Murphy stated that he responded to 103 T Snyder Lane about a dispute involving members of the Grindstaff family, Joe, and Charles. The family feud surrounded a pasture gate being left open, causing Joe’s cattle to get loose.Later that evening, Sgt. Murphy received another call to the same residence. Joe stated that his brother “Jerry” Grindstaff got involved and threatened him with a gun.

Sgt. Murphy stated that he saw Jerry “throw something into the nearby weeds” while he was approached to be questioned at the scene.

When asked if he had been in possession of a gun that day during the dispute, Jerry stated that he did not have a gun. Sgt. Murphy then proceeded to search the area where he saw Jerry throwing an item and “found a Smith and Weston revolver lying in the weeds.”

It was then that Jerry was arrested and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He was booked on charges of Aggravated Domestic Assault and False Reports to Law Enforcement. A court date has been set for August 25, 2021. Sheriff Tester said that the investigation is ongoing, and further details of the incident will be forthcoming.