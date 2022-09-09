Johnson County Humane Society celebrates 45 years

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

The Johnson County Humane Society is celebrating 45 years of helping Johnson County’s pet population. The anniversary celebration is slated for Sunday, September 25, from 1-3 p.m. at Ralph Stout Park, 210 South Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.

The Johnson County Humane Society invites everyone to celebrate with cake and beverages served at the Gazebo. After the festivities, organizers will host a pet walk.

Johnson County Humane Society was incorporated as a Tennessee nonprofit organization on September 6, 1977. The mission is to help the ones who cannot help themselves by working to eliminate animal suffering, working for humane treatment of animals, and educating the public on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Of course, a critical aspect of pet ownership is the need to spay and neuter. But these procedures can cost a lot to pet owners.

The spaying and neutering of pets have always been a major project of the Society. The programs have helped a vast number of Johnson County residents receive assistance.

Since 2001 the Society has spent more than $378,675 and spayed or neutered over 8,346 animals in Johnson County through grants, donations, and fund-raisers.

One program, SNIP (Spay Neuter Incentive Program), is the Society’s own funded program operating solely from donations.

“Donations are always needed and greatly appreciated,” said Annette Sepega, Johnson County Humane Society Secretary.

A second program, MCSNAP (Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program), “helps get animals taken from Johnson County’s animal shelter vetted and ready to be adopted or taken to a rescue. Vetting includes spaying, neutering, and vaccinating,” said board member, Paulette Walton.

The MCSNAP program received $5,000 funding from the Johnson County Community Foundation Grant, but only $700 remains. An application has been submitted to the Harry W. and Carolyn W. Galbraith Memorial Fund for additional resources.

JCHSI also receives community support from aluminum can drop-offs. The locations for drop-off are two local grocery stores, Food Lion and Food Country.

In addition to monetary assistance, volunteers are a pressing need for the Humane Society.

“We always need volunteers, people with skills who can help,” Sepega said.

For more information, www.JCHSI.org or JCHISTN on Facebook.