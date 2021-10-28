Johnson County Health Office to offer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Northeast Regional Health Office is now offering booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer

vaccine to certain populations effective immediately at the

local health departments in the region.

The announcement came following the approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses. Health departments in the region include Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church

Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington Counties.

Individuals can register for Moderna or Pfizer booster dose appointments by signing up on https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/ or calling their local health department Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Locations for vaccines vary and will be noted during registration. Walk-in options are also available at all Northeast regional health departments.

Nearby Health Departments include Carter County (423) 543-2521; Johnson County (423) 727-9731; Unicoi County (423) 743-9103, and Washington County (423) 975-2200.

A booster of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can be administered for individuals who received the Moderna or Pfizer series at least six months ago and meet these criteria:

• People 65 years and older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For individuals, who are 18 years and older and received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended two or more months after the initial vaccine.

Available data right now show that all three of

the Covid-19 vaccines approved or authorized in

the United States continue

to be highly effective in

reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization,

and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.

According to a release by the Northeast Regional Health Office, “vaccination remains the best way to protect oneself and reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging.”

“These recommendations are another example of our fundamental commitment to protect as many people as possible from Covid-19,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H.. “The evidence shows that all three Covid-19 vaccines

authorized in the United States are safe – as demonstrated by the over 400 million vaccine doses already given. And, they are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant.”

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Covid-19 vaccines are available throughout the region and state. To check for vaccination sites and hours, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.

