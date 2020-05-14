Johnson County food distribution a huge success

Amy Wright, Chelly Henson, and Missy Timbs hard at work during a recent food drive held at Mountain City Elementary School last week. To host the event, Johnson County Schools joined forces with Second Harvest Food Bank and provided more than ten tons of food to families in the Johnson County area. Submitted photo.

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Johnson County Schools have made an extra effort to take care of students during the COVID-19 pandemic school closure by providing food among other aids. On Thursday, May 7, Johnson County Schools partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to again supply 10-plus tons of food to families in the Johnson County area. The administration gave out 19 pallets of food to more than 500 families between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. that evening.

“We are grateful to be able to serve not only our students but our entire community during this time,” said Johnson County Schools representative Chase McGlamery. “Even though our classrooms are closed, everyone continues to go above and beyond to help one another. Everyone at Johnson County Schools has come together as a team during this unprecedented time.”

Like many events during the pandemics, the distribution at Mountain City Elementary School was a drive-through event. According to McGlamery, Mountain City Elementary, the second-largest school in building size and the largest in population has been the site for these types of events. It is also the most central location that is equipped for high volumes of traffic.

Approximately 35 teachers and administrators chipped in along with school board member Joann Reece. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and School Resource Officers (SROs) helped direct traffic during the event. All involved wore masks while loading commodities into participants’ trunks. Each family received a dry food box, a produce box, two boxes of cereal, and a 10-pound bag of potatoes. These include canned goods, beans, onions, carrots, and cabbage.

“We greatly appreciate all of the food and support that Second Harvest provided to not only to feed our students but also our community,” stated Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox. “This is a unique way for teachers and staff to reunite with their students while maintaining safety guidelines, and for our staff to provide much-needed food supplies for our students.”

Johnson County Schools hopes to continue its relationship with Second Harvest Food Bank, which has been an essential partner. Keep an eye out for details on upcoming events from the school system’s media partners, The Tomahawk, WCYB, and WJHL. Future events include the Presidential Academic Excellence Achievement Awards on Friday, May 22, at 6 PM and graduation on Saturday, May 23, at 10 AM. Both events will be held at Chamber Park.