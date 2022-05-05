Johnson County Farmers Market to start 12th season on Saturday

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County Farmers Market (JCFM) will begin its 12th season on May 7 at Ralph Stout Park.

The market is scheduled to run every Saturday from May through October from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

At JCFM this month, visitors can expect to find a variety of fresh produce from local farmers, USDA certified beef, pork, eggs, handmade crafts, jewelry, soaps,

lotions, baked goods, preserves, and much more! We have a great lineup of musicians each week, offering a good time.

“The month of May is Junior Gardeners Month at JCFM, and we are excited to be bringing back our “Grow

JoCo Kids’” garden program is even bigger and better than last year,” said Christy Junge, JCFM Board of Directors President. “We are teaming up with Sarah Ransom from the extension office again this year and offering kids gardening classes every week in May and the first weeks of June, July, and August.”

Patrons are encouraged to once again bring their children by the “kids table” on the first day of the market to receive their garden kits or their choice of other garden tools if they already received a garden kit last year.

“Sarah will give a short gardening lesson, and this year we will be giving out plants and seeds so kids can see results from their gardens even sooner,” Junge added. “This year, we will also be providing a table for the kids to sell any produce they grow to learn about running their own business.

Junge said that the children who participate in the program will be asked to bring in pictures of their produce or samples of what they grew, and those who do will be entered into a drawing on the last class day for some special prizes.

“We are very excited to be able to provide this opportunity to teach the next

generation of farmers,” she said.

JCFM would like to give a special thank you to Big John’s Closeouts, Johnson County Bank,

Farmers State Bank and Farm Bureau Insurance for donating financially to help make the program happen.

A big thank you must go out to Ransom and the

extension office, who have also provided supplies, and their time to the Grow JoCo Kids Garden Program.

This Saturday’s featured vendor is Jana Jones from Handmade Creations. The business was born out of a desire to create nourishing skincare that did not contain harmful ingredients.

“Our skin is our largest organ, and because it is porous, whatever we put on our skin will absorb into our bloodstream,” Jones said. “Handmaid Creations’ products only contain the purest, highest grade ingredients and are made in small quantities to ensure freshness.”

Jones, owner, and creator of Handmaid Creations, will be offering a class on preventing Lyme disease and demonstrating how to make your own natural tick repellent this Saturday (May 7) at the Johnson County Farmers Market at 11 a.m.

With warmer weather and the hiking season, prevention from Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted fever due to tick bites is always a good idea.

Jones is promising to teach how to make an all-natural alternative to the toxic chemical tick repellents on the market made with essential oils and witch hazel.

Handmaid Creations will also be offering free gift wrapping for any gifts purchased for Mother’s Day.

“So, come on out to Ralph Stout Park for the opening day of your Johnson County Farmers Market – we look forward to seeing you all,” Junge said. “We hope you will make JCFM a part of your Saturday morning. With great food, great hand-crafted items, and great friends and fellowship, you are sure to enjoy the day.”