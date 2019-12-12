Johnson County Farmers Market introduces new board members

Submitted by

Denise de Ribert

At its November meeting, the Johnson County Farmers Market held elections for its Board of Directors.

The new board’s focus will be on strengthening the Market’s mission to promote the availability and benefits of fresh, healthy local

food, to provide food education, and to engage in community and economic development.

Board president Christina Combs hopes that Johnson County’s residents and visitors will find the Farmers Market “a place for new friends to be made, community to grow, and to experience the artisan in all that is brought by our vendors.”

The new board member are President, Christina Combs (Laureltenn Peak Farm/The Countrygirl), Vice President, Christy Junge (A Bushel and a Peck Farm), Treasurer, Sonyia Douglas (Sweet Spring Farms), Secretary, Denise de Ribert (volunteer & market supporter), and Member at Large Scott Greiber (Greiber Family Farm).

Each Saturday throughout the year, Johnson County Farmers Market offers a selection of fresh locally-grown produce, eggs, small-batch roasted coffee, as well as handcrafted products and prepared foods from local vendors. Live music is featured most weekends, too.

The indoor Winter Market is held Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the lower level of the Johnson County Welcome Center, 716

South Shady Street, Mountain City.

Prospective vendors for the Winter or Summer markets can email [email protected] for more information.