Johnson County Farmers Market boasts of fall favorites

Submitted by

Christy Junge

This week at Johnson County Farmers Market, we are excited to have John Winer Forge as our featured vendor.

John Winer is a talented and skilled blacksmith who is well known for his high-quality work. He will be giving a blacksmith demonstration Saturday

during market hours. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to see a master at work. Winer also offers a wide variety of veggie, herb, and flower plants, greens, herbal salves, essential oil blends, and some cottage baked goods.

Don’t forget about our Bring it Home for Christmas Craft Fair on October 30.

We are accepting applications now for vendors who would like to participate. Applications can be found at www.johnsoncountyfm.com, or email [email protected] with any questions.

During the fall season at Johnson County Farmers Market, you can expect to find all your favorite fall produce like winter squashes, pumpkins, gourds, greens, salad mix, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and much more.

You will also find USDA-certified beef and pork, loads of fresh eggs, and plenty of fresh-baked bread, cinnamon rolls, and other goodies. Our crafters offer a large variety of homemade crafts to help you get an early start on your Christmas Shopping.

There is always a fun time to be had when you visit Johnson County, Farmers Market. We look forward to seeing you at Ralph Stout Park Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.