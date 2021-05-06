Johnson County dominates in Battle of the Build

The Johnson County teams poses with its winning project for the 2021 Battle of the Build. Submitted photo.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Johnson County continues to show excellence in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) field and teamwork. In its most recent achievement, students from Johnson County High School took first place in the 2021 Eastman Credit Union Battle of the Build, dethroning Carter County, which held the champion title for the three consecutive years prior. Johnson County has placed in the top three in previous years but upgraded to first this April.

“I was very impressed with all your projects. Everyone answered the questions that we had,” NAHB Senior Life Director and Building Industry of Tennessee Hall of Fame Member Terry McBath said during the awards ceremony. “Very knowledgeable. Our workforce right now, that’s something we’re working on back home. There are a couple of you I wouldn’t mind taking home with me.”

2021 was an unusual year for Battle of the Build. Usually, the Johnson City Area Home Builders Association (JCAHBA) would host a home show where students would travel to compete. Because of COVID-19, students did their presentations at the individual schools, and judges traveled to view the projects, making the Battle of the Build a separate event. Johnson County Schools, sponsored by Richards Building Supply & TPI Corporation, presented a set of lights and a table handcrafted by students throughout the CTE department. The items will be sold in a silent auction.

“We are so very proud of our CTE Construction students who participated in the Battle of the Build this week and received first place at the awards ceremony this evening,” the Johnson County Department of Education announced. “The students did a great job of presenting their project, and several classes worked closely together (Construction, Electrical, Welding, Art, Culinary). Mr. Gary Cole and Mr. Robbie McCulloch do a wonderful job of preparing their students for this competition every year.”

Battle of the Build judges were impressed by the competition, specifically praising students for their craftsmanship and teachers for their mentorship. Many of the entries were reportedly “close to perfection” according to the judges, who are experienced members of the construction community.

“The construction industry right now is starving to death for great young minds,” said judge and Former Chairman of the NAHB Randy Noel. “Today and yesterday, I had the opportunity to meet some great, great young minds. Students that believe in what they’re doing, the passion that drives them to be able to create the most magnificent projects that we got to see. Us as judges, we’ve been building things all of our lives, so we see things at perfection. What you students have done, coming close to perfection in so many items, is amazing.”

Congratulations to Johnson County. For information on Johnson County Schools, visit jocoed.net. Find out more about the annual Battle of the Build at jcahba.org or on Facebook.