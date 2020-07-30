Johnson County Center for the Arts to receive $25K arts grant

By Tamas Mondovics

Following a review by citizen advisory panels with expertise in the appropriate arts disciplines and a review by the full 15-member commission, 12 grants were awarded to Sullivan and Johnson County recipients. Senate District 4 is reportedly receiving grants totaling $171,065 from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The announcement from Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) came earlier this month.

“I am pleased to announce these grants for deserving organizations promoting the arts in our communities,” said Lundberg. “This investment will provide children with a more complete education, stimulate economic development, and help attract tourists to our area. These organizations do great work to cultivate the arts and preserve our rich local history and culture. I congratulate them for securing these funds. I also appreciate the work of the Tennessee Arts Commission for administering these grants and supporting the arts throughout Tennessee.”

It is the first of a series of grants that will be made throughout FY2021. Grant awards in Johnson County include $15,180 to the Johnson County Center for the Arts for rural arts project support and $10,000 to the Johnson County Center for the Arts for creative placemaking support.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact the arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” said Anne B. Pope, Executive Director of the Tennessee Arts Commission. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attraction and retention of business, and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”

According to Pope, the Commission expects to award approximately 1000 grants during FY2021, totaling up to $7 million, including CARES Act funds. These funds have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, in both urban and rural areas. Grant categories include Arts Access, Arts Education, Arts Project Support, Partnership Support, Major Cultural Institutions, and Rural Arts Partnership.

A greater portion of the grant awards in Sullivan County went to the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire for arts project support; Birthplace of County Music for arts project support; Bristol Concert Ballet Company; City of Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts; Kingsport Ballet; Kingsport Theatre Guild; Symphony of the Mountains; Symphony of the Mountains, and Theatre Bristol for operating support.

Throughout the year, other grant opportunities are offered with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations, including grants for Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy. Additional information on grant programs offered by the Commission is available at tnartscommission.org.