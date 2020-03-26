Jo. Co. Senior Center to support families with Alzheimer’s disease

Submitted

The Johnson County Senior Center is working with Alzheimer’s Tennessee to support Tennessee families living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

On Monday, March 9, Tracey Kendall, Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, spoke to the members of the Johnson County Senior Center about the work of the Alzheimer’s Tennessee organization.

Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States, and more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and these caregivers provided an estimated 18.6 billion hours of care valued at nearly $244 billion, as reported in the 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures published by the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you are a care partner to someone diagnosed with a form of dementia, you are not alone.

The Johnson County Senior Center, in partnership with Alzheimer’s Tennessee, is hoping to offer a Dementia Care Partner Café, a monthly support group meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, 1-2 p.m. at the Johnson County Senior Center, 128 College Street, Mountain City. Support groups bring together people facing similar issues.

Major life changes that occur during the course of a dementia-related disorder can be stressful, often leaving the caregiver without knowing where to go for support, information, and encouragement.

Members of support groups often share experiences and advice. While not everyone wants or needs support beyond that offered by family and friends, you may find it helpful to turn to others outside your immediate circle.

A support group can help you cope better and feel less isolated as you make connections with others facing similar challenges. Community members of Johnson County have the opportunity to show the volunteer spirit and support Tennessee families living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias with the new Alzheimer’s Tennessee Socks! Purple and Orange Plaid or Orange & White Star socks are available for $8 a pair of 2 for $15.

Sock Out Alzheimer’s is Thursday, March 19. Come by the Johnson County Senior Center and support Alzheimer’s Tennessee by purchasing a pair of new Alzheimer’s Tennessee Socks!

For more information, call the Johnson County Senior Center at 423-727-8883 or Tracey Kendall, Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee at 423-33-4532.