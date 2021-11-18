Jo. Co. Arts Council to host Christmas Craft Show Saturday

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 20, as

the much-anticipated Christmas Craft Show is back

this year.

After canceling last year’s event due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, crafters and artisans are well-stocked and ready, and customers are excited and prepared to shop.

The Christmas Craft Show will once again be held at the National Guard Armory, located at 1923 S. Shady Street, and the hours will be from 9am until 4pm. This year over forty vendors this year will exhibit and sell their handmade, one-of-a-kind items ranging from knitted and crocheted items to jewelry, wood-carvings, soaps, lotions, paintings, ornaments, and food items much more, so come ready to shop.

It is the 20th year that the annual Christmas Craft Show has operated under the Johnson County Arts Council; however, for co-founder Andy Wright, this is her 27th year making, exhibiting, and selling her unique crafts.

In 1994, a group of young mothers who used to meet weekly at a local church discovered that they all enjoyed making crafts, so Andy,

Linda Boney, and several others decided to have a Christmas Craft Open House, and were thrilled when 25 to 30 people showed up and purchased their handmade items.

In their second year, they had double the customers, so they had to move the annual event to a local church by year three. By 2002, the event had grown so large that the Christmas Craft Show moved its annual event to the National Guard Armory. According to Andy Wright, the original group of young mothers just wanted a venue to sell their handmade items, as none of them was professionally trained but still had a passion for arts and crafts. They have stayed true to this idea that Johnson County has many talented but untrained artisans and crafters, and the Christmas Craft Show remains a non-juried show but does r

equire vendors’ items to be non-commercial and handmade.

So set your clocks, get your Christmas shopping list ready, and make plans

to attend the Christmas

Craft Show this Saturday, November 20.