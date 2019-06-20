JCHS to welcome ‘new’ principal

By Jill Penley

Freelance Writer

When school resumes in August, students at Johnson County High School will see many new faces in the hallways and some familiar faces in new roles, including that of Leon Henley, who begins his tenure as JCHS principal this year.

“I am excited and honored to be serving as the principal at JCHS,” Henley says. “I have a lot of pride in our school and community.” Henley relates he wants the students at JCHS to have the confidence that they can pursue any career or college they desire when they leave the hill.

The Johnson County School Board approved Henley’s appointment to his new role in April. He succeeds Lisa Throop, who retired at the end of the 2018-2019 school year after 30 years with the district.

Before being named JCHS principal, Henley was an assistant principal at the school for one year. A JCHS graduate himself, Henley pursued an undergrad degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at East Tennessee State University and went on to earn a master’s degree in School Administration from Union College and an Ed.S. in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University.

Henley served as an instructional assistant as his first job in education at Laurel Elementary and then as a teacher at Neva Elementary, one of the elementary schools that closed when Roan Creek Elementary School opened. Additionally, he has taught at Laurel Elementary, Mountain City Elementary, and Roan Creek Elementary and served as Principal at Laurel for three years and as Assistant Principal at both Mountain City and Roan Creek Elementary. Henley served as Assistant Basketball coach for nine years at JCHS.

“I appreciate the support that our community gives our school,” said Henley, “and I look forward to building on the relationships that Mrs. Throop and the staff already have in place.”

Principal’s Message

“Dear JCHS Students and Parents:

The JCHS faculty and staff would like to welcome you to the 2019-2020 school year.

We are very excited about beginning this school year and the opportunities that we have to offer our students. Our goal is to work with the parents to ensure that each student develops to their highest potential. I feel that JCHS offers many opportunities to assist students as they progress towards adulthood. I am extremely proud of our school and know you are as well.

Please read this handbook carefully, as it is filled with information about school policies and procedures. We will be working hard to make sure these are followed to guarantee the best educational opportunity possible.

We strongly encourage student, parent, and community involvement as we work constantly to improve our school. Please feel free to contact the school or come by with any suggestions.

We encourage active participation at JCHS from students, staff, and community members. As a team, I look forward to what we will accomplish.”

Sincerely,

Leon Henley