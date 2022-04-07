JCHS students garner awards statewide

Johnson County High School FFA Chapter brought home the State Superior Award from the 94th State FFA Convention in Gatlinburg, TN, last month. Submitted photo

By Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

Advertisements

While enrolled in high school, the opportunities to be involved in various organizations are endless.

March was a busy month as Johnson County High School students showed their potential in their involvement in the recent Future Farmers of America Convention, Health Occupations Students of America Conference, and recognition as Medium School FAFSA Champions.

FFA officers and students attended the 94th State FFA Convention in Gatlinburg, TN, during the last week of March.

The JCHS FFA Chapter brought home the State Superior Award. Dillon Long and Leann Crosswhite were also awarded their State FFA Degree. The FFA at JCHS has a long, rich history of making such a positive difference in students’ lives by helping them develop leadership skills, promoting personal growth, and empowering career success through agricultural education.

The JCHS HOSA Team traveled to Knoxville to attend the TN HOSA State Leadership Conference during the same week. These students represented JCHS in various competitive events and attended educational seminars, including a session by Dr. William Bass, well known for the “Body Farm” in Knoxville.

“The students represented JCHS HOSA and our community well and brought home 15 state medals, a monetary scholarship from the TN EMT Association, a HOSA Happenings chapter recognition award, and a Barbara James community service award”, said Sonya Hammons, JCHS Health Educator. The following students received awards:

Public Service Announcement – 3rd Place: Zack Parsons, Graham Reece, Peyton Paveusk, Bella Phipps, Kirsten Day

Parliamentary Procedure – 3rd Place: Peyton Gentry, Kayla Sluder, Audrey Savory, Aubrie Baird, Brookanna Hutchins, Sarah Arnold, Autumn Shepherd, Hannah Fritts Emergency Medical Technician – 3rd Place: Andrew Reece, Jesse Mae Williams

– Andrew and Jesse Mae also received a $500 scholarship from the TN EMT Association

Medical Innovation – 5th Place: Shae DuPerry, Carleigh Osborne, Bella Davis, Makenzie Kelly

Barbara James Service Award – Andrew Reece

HOSA Happenings Chapter Recognition – Katie McCulloch

“We would also like to thank Alan Hammons and Rafter H Construction and Marshall Young for their support of our students,” Hammons said.

Johnson County High School was also able to assist the senior Class of 2022 in completing their FAFSA (Financial Aid application) with the help of GEAR UP TN- Brittany Evans, Site Coordinator, NiswongerCare Advisor- Colt Collins, and JCHS School Counselors- Priscilla Davis and Amanda Mullins.Congratulations to Colt and Johnson County High School for being recognized as Medium School FAFSA Champions.

“We have so many wonderful programs at JCHS,” said Director of Schools Dr. Simcox. “Our students are involved in some excellent programs and should be highlighted for their efforts. I am very proud of them and know that they will be successful wherever their future takes them.”

Advertisements