JCHS Robotics give solid performance at state tourney

By Meg Dickens

Freelance Writer

Members of the JCHS Robotics teams fought hard in the 2022 Tennessee VRC High School State Championship at Brentwood Academy on the weekend of March 4 and 5. Although they will not be moving on to the next round, students and coaches alike are eager to try again next year. The group reached out to its supporters to share gratitude for the encouragement and continuous support.

“Thank you for all of the support from our friends, families, and community,” team officials shared through social media. “The teams fell a little short today (literally 7 points out of 150), but not before spending the day in highly competitive and physical matches. The great news is we will lose no students as seniors for next season, so we will get to see these competitors again next year!”

Although the students are disappointed to not continue to Worlds, their history speaks for itself. The teams have been making headlines since Johnson County’s robotics program began in 2015. As explained by Coach Kasi Dishman, the students are filled with determination and work hard to represent Johnson County well at every competition they attend.

Fans acknowledge how well the teams competed. The best teams in Tennessee congregated to fight for a space at the world championship after preparing all season. Johnson County teams finished at ranks 18, 20, and 27, according to the scores released by Vex Robotics.

“Congratulations to all of the JOCO ROBOS teams,” exclaimed former JCMS Robotics Coach Susan Quave. “Two days of intense competitions and making it to the Quarterfinals out of 48 of the best teams across the state. The smiles on their faces show their resiliency to obstacles! Congratulations, from one of your biggest fans!”

JCHS is currently recruiting for the 2022-2023 robotics teams. Any student interested in joining can fill out an application through the Google Docs link on the Johnson County High School TN Facebook page. All applications are due by March 25. Email Coach Dishman with questions at [email protected] See photos and updates for robotics online on the JCHS Robotics Facebook page. For more information on JCHS, its schedule, and events, visit jocoed.net.

