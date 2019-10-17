JCHS athletes to honor cancer heroes with pink out night

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Joining thousands of student-athletes across the nation, Johnson County High School has held a long-standing tradition to honor those who have struggled with cancer.

Each year in October, a football night is set aside for “pink out night.”

So, on Friday, October 25, the Paul McEwen Stadium will be covered with pink to honor and remember those who suffered from breast cancer or other forms of cancer.

The football team will be wearing pink socks as a tribute to those who have endured the struggles of the dreadful effects of cancer. The JCHS cheerleaders will be wearing their pink out t-shirts and will be mindful of one of their own, cheer mom Mary Martin who fought and survived breast cancer this past year. The JCHS band will be wearing pink bandanas as a part of their uniforms, and the color guard will have pink-out bows. The color guard received the bows from the National Honor Society who will be selling them at the football game. Fans are also encouraged to dress in pink for the game against

Cloudland.

The “pink out” night is a time of reflection for those who have had friends and family that got the diagnosis of cancer.

It is remembering the shock of receiving the

news, the recounting of doctor’s visits, the struggles with chemotherapy,

watching loved ones fight with everything they have

to not only survive but thrive.

One beloved coach, Craig Cox, knows the heartbreak of cancer quite well.

Cox lost his father to cancer nearly five years ago.

“The hardest part is the helplessness of not being able to make it better for someone you love,” he said. “My dad was a strong man who loved the Lord and loved his family. He was a hard worker and never asked for help from anyone. Cancer robbed him of his pride because he needed help, and it bothered him, but what he didn’t realize is that by helping him, it helped us. I miss him every day, so do my children. He was a wonderful grandfather and role model.”

Cox added, “ I will be on the football field on “pink out” night, remembering my dad.”

In 2019, it is estimated that 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer. Studies show that breast, lung, and bronchus, prostate, and colorectal cancers makeup over 50 percent of new cancers in the United States and causing around 50 percent of deaths in the U.S. alone.

Early detection is the key to decreases the statistics of cancer in the United States.

As quoted by a cancer survivor,” cancer doesn’t care, so you have to.”