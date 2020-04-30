JCHS announce “Drive-In” graduation plans

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many traditions had to be canceled, delayed, or adjusted, taking residents down a road not often traveled. The unprecedented events have caused much heartache and disappointment for many, including thousands of senior students across the state. The students lost out on athletics achievements, scholarship opportunities as well as a number of senior year traditions.While some things are now unavoidable, Johnson County Schools have now made arrangements to ensure a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 for the history books.

On Monday, April 27, Director of Schools, Dr. Mischelle Simcox, met with leaders from the graduating class to receive their input on several different options to conduct this year’s graduation ceremony. In a press release, Simcox later announced plans for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony.

“Class of 2020 and Longhorn families, We are very proud of your accomplishments; we are pleased to announce further details for this year’s graduation ceremony. As a result of government guidelines and public health concerns, our process will be to host a “drive-in” graduation at Chamber Park. Each student will be allowed to bring two cars of guests to the event. This will enable us to respect social distancing guidelines while still being able to hold a graduation for our seniors.Graduation will be held in the morning, Saturday, May 23, with a rain date of May 30. A decision of whether or not to move graduation to the rain date will be made no later than 4PM Thursday, May 21.

Cars will be spread out across Chamber Park with a good view of the stage and will be able to receive audio through their vehicle via an FM radio. For those unable to attend and for our seniors, we will be recording as well as providing a photographer to capture this special moment. Student and their families will be able to access the recording and their photos at no charge to them once all the media has been processed. Additional information will continue released; however, we must remain flexible as we plan this event due to weather and additional guidelines by the state government. We will let you know as changes occur. We would also like to thank everyone who was worked extremely hard to provide our seniors with this special event.”

On a personal note, Simcox added, “We know that this a very special event for our seniors and families that have worked so hard over the past twelve years. We have and will continue to work diligently to provide our senior class with the best possible options.”

For more information about the upcoming graduation and Johnson County Schools, please visit www.jocoed.net.