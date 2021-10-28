JCFM continues with winter market

Christy Junge, Johnson County Farmers Market President, poses with other vendors at last Saturday’s harvest-themed market. The tractor is a vintage 1953 Farmall which Christy still uses on her farm. Tim Lewis and Friends provided live bluegrass for the shoppers. Tim is an instructor in the JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and often asks students to sit in when he performs. The October 30 market will be the last day at Ralph Stout Park when the theme will be Bring it Home for Christmas Craft Fair. The market will continue a winter schedule at the Johnson County Welcome Center. Please follow the latest with Johnson County’s own Farmers Market on their Facebook page

by Christy Junge

Well, it’s hard to believe we are already at the end of the summer market season at Ralph Stout Park. Summer has flown by, and we at Johnson County Farmers Market would like to take a moment to thank all of its customers who have supported and made this season one of the market’s best.

We appreciate each and every one of you so much.

JCFM is pleased to announce some big news, as it has decided to extend the market season.

We will be moving to the lower level of the Welcome Center and will hold the market on the first and third Saturdays of November

and December from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

We look forward to serving the community for this extended time and can’t wait to see you at the welcome center.

So what is going on at JCFM for the last market of the summer season? A lot.

Saturday, October 30, is the annual Bring it Home for Christmas Craft Fair. We chose the name “Bring it Home for Christmas’ ‘because we want to focus on shopping locally this Christmas season and supporting our friends and neighbors and their businesses. We have a great lineup of crafters scheduled to attend with a wide variety of handcrafted items.

Just a few of the items you can expect to find are stained glass, embroidered items, ultra-thick pot holders, wood-crafted items, metal yard art, hand-made air fresheners, all-natural lotions, jewelry, and so on much more. Come on out and find that perfect Christmas gift, and have your shopping all wrapped up early this year.

We will also be having trick or treating for the kids on Saturday, so dress them up in their

costumes and bring them out for some candy and some fun!

And yes, your farmers will be there as well, offering a variety of fall produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, USDA certified beef and pork, and plenty of fresh eggs.

In the event of inclement weather on Saturday, we may move the craft fair to the Welcome Center.

Please check our Facebook page or our website www.johnsoncountyfm.com for further updates. Whether we have our market at the park or the Welcome Center, there is sure to be something for everyone and a lot of fun to be had, so come on out to Johnson County Farmers Market and help us

end the summer season with a bang.