In honor, in memory

Delmer Fred Simcox

US Air Force

He was stationed in Sacramento California. Delmer‘ s wife Rachel passed away November 1, 2014. Delmer and his daughters Debbie and Frank Fortuna, Dianne and Steve Sexton and son Nathan all live in Port Deposit Maryland. Stacy Sexton Bates and husband Bryan live in Aberdeen

Maryland. Delmer is the son of the late Dana and Ruth Simcox.

Randell Frank Simcox

US Army

He was stationed in Germany and participated in Desert Storm. Randy lives in Laurel Bloomery Tennessee with his wife Susan and children Caitlin, Ethan and Ella Ruth. Randy is the son of Frank Simcox and Lewis Baumgardner. Randy is the grandson of the late Dana and Ruth Simcox.

Leonard Frank Simcox

US Army

He was stationed in Fort Jackson South Carolina. Frank lives in Boone North Carolina with his wife Linda. Frank‘s sons Randy and wife Susan live in Laurel Bloomery Tennessee with their children Caitlin Ethan and Ella route, while David lives in Nashville Tennessee. Frank’s daughter, Marsha Robinson and son Jakob live in Mountain City, Tennessee.

John Bascom Simcox

US Army

He served during the Korean War being stationed in Japan. John passed away May 14, 2016. John’s widow and her son Ernest and wife Sherry live in Creston North Carolina. Grandson Josh and wife Pam live in Zionsville North Carolina. John was the son of the late Dana and Ruth Simcox.

Robert Glenn Parsons

Served from 1968 to 1970 and was Stationed in Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Sill , OK and Hanau, Germany. He is my biggest supporter as Mayor and is a big influence in my life and is always there for his grandchildren.

Paul E Johnson Sr.

US Army



Enlisted in the US Army in 1959 he was stationed at Fort Hood,TX. He was in Auto Maintenance rank SP4 E4 during his service. He was a recognized as a Sharpshooter and received a Good Conduct Medal. He served 2 years in the US Army.

Sgt. Randolph Stout

US Army 3rd Battalion 7th Artillery



Nuremberg, Germany 1966-68

(Drafted out of Johnson County, TN)