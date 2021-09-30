Human remains identified

Press Release

A lengthy investigation has come to closure as a result of Multi Agency Investigation. According to Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester, the Agencies Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation into the discovery of human remains in a remote area off Highway 321 in February of 2020.

Investigators from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the William L Jenkins Forensic Center, Johnson County EMA, Watauga County EMA and Carter County EMS all worked in conjunction to recover the remains and gather details.

The remains were sent for examination which led to the discovery that the remains were those of Timothy Trivette a missing person from Watauga County reported missing in March of 2019.