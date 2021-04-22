HSC announces Community Day & 5K Fun Walk

Jill Penley

Freelance Writer

Spring is here. Summer is just around the corner. The pandemic is hopefully receding, and people are ready to get outside and have some fun. Hometown Service Coalition (HSC), Johnson County’s energetic nonprofit, plans to deliver with a “Community Day and 5K Fun Walk.”

“We are excited to invite the entire Johnson County community to Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City on June 5 for the first annual Hometown Service Coalition’s Community Day and 5K Fun Walk,” said J. C. Lowe, HSC Vice President/Chief Legal Officer. Lowe explained that festivities would begin at 8 a.m. and continue through at least early afternoon.

The 5K Fun Walk starts at 9 a.m. Plenty of space is available for food and other local vendors as well as community organizations. There will be live music and other activities for the whole family. The group’s goal is twofold, according to Flo Bellamy, an HSC Board Member. HSC first hopes to raise significant funds to upgrade the long-neglected Cunningham Park, located next to the Johnson County Community Center, near the Senior Center and Heritage Hall Theatre in Mountain City.

“Johnson County’s children need somewhere safe and secure to play. Seniors deserve outdoor recreation, too,” said Bellamy. “Our responsibility as citizens is to lead by lending a hand.”

Secondly, HSC’s board hopes Community Day will help foster community spirit.

“We all know what a long, dark year it has been,” Bellamy noted. “It’s time for the community to enjoy some time together.”

The event will observe Johnson County’s social distancing and other COVID-19 policies. Danny Herman Trucking will be HSC’s presenting sponsor for the event. Other sponsorship levels are also available.

Businesses, churches, community organizations, and others will pay a low entry fee and form teams to compete in the 5K Fun Walk.Team members should raise money on behalf of their teams, which will compete to raise the most overall. Both teams and individual members can earn community recognition and awards. Bellamy concluded, “they will help fund this worthy local cause.”

To learn more and get involved, visit www.hometownservice.org or email [email protected] and complete the entry form.