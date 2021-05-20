Hometown Service honors memory of Danny Herman

Partnering with several local businesses, Hometown Service Coalition members and friends were able to spruce up the landscaping at the Johnson County Welcome Center. Volunteers stayed busy mowing, pulling weeds, pruning bushes, planting flowers, and laying mulch on a recent chilly Saturday morning. Submitted photo.

Jill Penley

Freelance Writer

Hometown Service Coalition (HSC) honored the memory of Mr. Danny Herman, whose adult life was dedicated to building a successful business and impacting the economic climate of Johnson County, with a Day of Service on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Years ago, Herman was one of the visionaries behind establishing the Johnson County Welcome Center and promoting tourism in the natural beauty of our mountain home. Through many years of hard work and dedication, the beautiful log structure has become a hub for welcoming visitors, sharing the beauty of the area, and serving as a focal point to showcase local history and culture.

As HSC explored possible ways to recognize Herman’s impact on the community, it became apparent that the Welcome Center should be the focus.Partnering with local businesses, including Maymead, Inc., Maymead Farm, Adams Lawn Care, the Garden Barn, 421 Greenhouses, and more, HSC could spruce up the landscaping at the Welcome Center. Volunteers stayed busy mowing, pulling weeds, pruning bushes, planting flowers, and laying mulch on a recent chilly Saturday morning.

Welcome Center Director Kelly Turner is thankful for Home Town Coalition and the volunteers.

“The Johnson County Welcome Center is grateful to be a recipient of the beautification project,” said Turner. “Sometimes the Welcome Center is the first impression someone gets when they visit the area. I am personally grateful, and I love representing Johnson County and its wonderful people.”

Family members of Danny Herman volunteered alongside the HSC Board Members and friends. Kristy Herman, Joe Herman, and Priscilla Herman Brown shared stories about Danny and remarks about how proud he would be to see the center’s exterior improvements.

“Dad, along with his good friends Paul Brown and Tommy Walsh, worked effortlessly to make sure Johnson County had one of the most beautiful welcome centers in the state,” recalls Kristy. “Dad loved Johnson County and wanted everyone’ passing through’ to see all it had to offer.”

The Herman family was appreciative to all who donated supplies, time, and effort to help beautify the green space of the welcome center. “I know he was looking down with that grin of his saying: ‘now that’s good of them to do,” Kristy said.

Joe Herman was also touched by the project and recalls his father’s love for this area.

“Dad did a lot of the work with Paul Brown and Tommy Walsh, and the three of them worked well together as a team,” said Joe Herman. “None of them did anything for personal gain but always wanted the best for Johnson County. All three of them have now passed on, but their legacy does live on through the Johnson County Welcome Center and the many other things they did for Johnson County.”

Until the Covid restrictions were put in place, the Northeast Correctional Center work detail inmates had maintained the grounds. HSC Board Member and local business owner Jeff Pardue generously agreed to continue to mow the property until Northeast Correctional inmates can return to their community service efforts.

Special thanks to Kelly Turner, Director, and Janie and Ted Gentry for being gracious hosts. They had a warm fire waiting for the chilly gardeners. Those participating were: John Cunningham, JC Lowe, Flo Bellamy, Caroline Roark, Kim Reece, James Smith, Jeff Pardue, Joe Herman, Elexus Morrow, and Lisa Cunningham. Mrs. Roark served as the Project Coordinator and took the lead in securing donations and sponsorships.

Hometown Service Coalition is dedicated to serving Johnson County by example. Its commitment is to lift the community and improve the lives of the members of the community. For more information, please visit HSC Facebook, or log onto www.hometownservice.org. The next project on the HSC calendar is the First Annual Community Day and 5K Fun Walk, set to take place at Ralph Stout Park.