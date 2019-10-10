Homecoming: Success! Happiness hits the JCHS football field

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The 2019 Johnson County High School Homecoming is over and embedded in the sweet memories of all who participated.

This year’s homecoming was just about as wonderful as the weather at Friday night’s football game.

The week was filled with crazy outfits reconstructing some favorite characters and paying homage to good ole red, white and blue, and of course, maroon and white.

The annual powder puff football game brought in a big crowd with spectators enjoying Kona ice as they eagerly cheered on their favorite team Friday afternoon on the JCHS football field.

The powder-puff game gave the ladies a chance to show off some football plays of their own and allowed the football players to trade in their jerseys for a whistle for a brief moment.

Jared Kimble, Jy Webster, Lucas Walters, Jamal Scott, Chance Phillips, and Luke Osborne were some of the players who helped with coaching. The game was a contest between classes, the freshmen and sophomore against the juniors and seniors. The juniors and seniors could not let the freshmen and sophomores get the winning edge over the team, so they gained control early and kept the touchdowns going throughout the game and taking the win 33-0.

The annual homecoming parade began at 5:30, starting at the First Baptist Church and ending at the high school. The streets of downtown were lined with excited fans ready to see the lovely homecoming

court, wave to some football players, hear the band and see the cheerleaders. The rowdy young fans also had an agenda of their own; they did not want to leave empty-handed, so they eagerly waited with

hopeful anticipation of receiving the candy tossed their way.

The homecoming court walked on the field at halftime as many waited to see who the 2019 football homecoming queen and princess would be. The nine young ladies were escorted across the area to the Longhorn sideline by members of the football team.

Homecoming princess, Emily Miller, was crowned by senior cheerleader Danielle Robinson. The homecoming queen for 2019 is Natalie Winters. Jada Gentry made a special appearance to relinquish her role as homecoming queen to Winters.

The Longhorns completed the week perfectly by playing a great game against Claiborne County. It was nice to see the boys walk off the field, smiling for gaining a sweet victory over their opponents.