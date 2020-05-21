Hill announces $500,000 grant for Johnson County Community Hospital

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

House Commerce Committee Chairman Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) announced last week a $500,000 grant for the Johnson County Community Hospital through the Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grant program. Hill emphasized that the Rural Hospital Readiness Grant program is designed to support small and rural facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the result of a partnership with the Department of Economic & Community Development (TNECD) and the Department of Finance & Administration.

“These funds may only be used for operating expenses that are not specific to COVID-19-related investments,” Hill said.

According to officials, all funds are capped at $500,000 per hospital; they provide temporary resources for facilities facing a financial strain related to patient declines because of the Covid-19 pandemic and while federal funds are still being processed and allocated to health facilities.

“This critical funding will enable our hospital to continue to effectively serve our community during these extraordinary times,” said Chairman Hill. “I appreciate these resources from the state because they will increase support for our

health care heroes on the frontline serving our citizens. I will never stop fighting for additional resources to support them or the citizens of Northeast Tennessee.”

Hill added that the funding provided by the State through the Tennessee Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grant may not be duplicative of other federal grant monies.

Tennessee is allocating $10 million in state funding to support hospitals that are facing unusual or immediate financial burdens because of Covid-19 as part of the FY20 Covid-19 response appropriation. Hill represents Tennessee House District 3, which includes Johnson, and part of Carter and Sullivan Counties. Hill can be reached by email at [email protected] or by calling (615) 741-2050.