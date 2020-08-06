Heritage Hall on list of closures as COVID-19 spikes

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Perceived danger and COVID-19 associated anxiety spikes have put delays and cancellations into effect all over Johnson County. Throughout the pandemic, this has been commonplace, but numbers have increased considerably from the original reported case that marked Johnson County’s exposure.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Johnson County has a total of 172 cases, with 132 of those currently active. The affected parties reportedly range from infants to the elderly and vary in symptoms. A variety of local businesses and organizations are taking extra steps to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Examples include but are not limited to closures, curbside services, and limited exposure.

“This decision is grounded in our responsibility for the well-being of Johnson County citizens and to support the international attempt to mitigate the further spread of this virus,” Heritage Hall Theatre Vice President and Risk Management Coordinator Chase McGlamery said about their decision to stay closed until February 2021. “This remains a fluid situation and additional changes may be forthcoming. We will share updates with you and continue to communicate with our community via email alerts and social media.”

Individuals and government officials are following suit. Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order NO. 55 on Friday, July 31, which extends Executive Order NO. 54 giving county mayors the right to issue mask mandates in their counties. County Mayor Mike Taylor issued Johnson County Executive Order NO. 5 on Monday, August 3, to extend the local mask mandate until 11:59 p.m. on August 29.

Officials are urging residents to take to heart that now is the time to make an extra effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Johnson County’s active cases have nearly tripled in just over a week, jumping from 63 on July 26 to 172 on August 4.

View the mandate, find out more, see the new guidelines in place, and keep an eye out for potential changes online at johnsoncountytn.gov/covid-19-information.