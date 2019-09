The annual Senior Olympics were held in Harriman, TN on September 12th. Betty Banner, Edna Allen, Mandeline Morley, and Anna Lowe represented Mtn City Care Center.

The ladies and 4 staff

members went to Sevierville, TN for an overnight trip as well. They enjoyed a great meal from

Old Mill Restaurant and time with the staff at the hotel.

Betty Banner brought home the Bronze for: Wheelchair Race, and all brought home a participation ribbon. It was a wonderful time