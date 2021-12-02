Gov. Lee names assistant commissioner as interim leader of Tennessee Department of Correction

Staff Report

Lisa Helton, assistant commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Correction, will serve as the interim head of the department following a Gov. Bill Lee appointment.

Helton will take the position of current commissioner Tony Parker, who announced his retirement in July. She will lead the department beginning Dec. 1 until a permanent commissioner is appointed. Parker’s last day is Tuesday.

“Lisa is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will lead with integrity during this time of transition,” Lee said in a Monday statement. “I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.”

Retirement:Tony Parker, commissioner of Tennessee Department of Correction, announces retirement

With 25 years of experience in criminal justice, Helton oversees the community supervision division of the Department of Correction, according to a news release.

She joined the department in July 2012 as an assistant state director of field services, according to her LinkedIn page.

Prior to that, she played the same role at the Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole between 2008 and 2011.