Gov. Lee calls for review of state education funding formula

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

In a recent release, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn invited Tennesseans to participate in the full review of the state’s education funding formula.

According to officials, the event sought to explore possibilities for a more student-centered approach.

“We will pursue a rigorous review of our state’s education funding to ensure we

are properly investing in students and stewarding

our resources well,” said

Gov. Lee. “I invite every Tennessee parent to tell us about their current experiences as well as their hopes for the education, environment, and experience in our K-12 public schools.”

A concern was voiced that the state’s current school funding framework, also known as the Basic Education Program (BEP), has not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years.

“Tennessee’s students are the future

of our state, and we’ve got to be sure our public schools are well-equipped to prepare each and every one of them for lifelong success,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Consistent with our focus to continuously improve the academic achievement of all

Tennessee students, we are excited to open public

conversations and discuss an investment strategy that aligns with those goals and values.”

Lee ensured that district and school leaders, elected officials, families, education stakeholders, and members of the public “will be engaged in the coming months through committees, survey opportunities, local meetings,

and more.

Public engagement is promising to focus on a

student investment strategy that, according to school

officials, will incorporate Prioritizes students over

systems;

Empowers parents to engage in their child’s education; Incentivizes student outcomes; Ensures all students, regardless of location or learning needs, are served at a high level; Reflects Tennesseans’ values and Creates flexible funding that prepares students for postsecondary success.

For more information, please visit https://

www.tn.gov/education/tnedufunding. Individuals

who are interested in participating in an exploratory committee should reach out to [email protected]