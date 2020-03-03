Gov. Lee Announces Essential Personnel Only for March 3, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After a series of storms causing heavy damage in Nashville and across Middle Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee announced that only essential state personnel report to work for Tuesday, March 3rd. If able, employees should follow Alternative Workplace Solutions (AWS) procedures to assure the state continues to service its citizens. Gov. Lee released the following statement:

“In the interest of safety we are asking all non-essential employees in the Nashville area to remain home today and use their best judgment. We have activated the State Emergency Operations Center and are engaged with emergency and local officials throughout the affected areas. Please join Maria and me in praying for the victims, their families, and all those tragically affected by this storm.”