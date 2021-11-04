Girl Scouts give back

Johnson County Girl Scout Troop 1000, along with Girl Scouts and Girl Guides worldwide, celebrate Girl Scouts founder Juliette Low’s birthday on October 31 with a Halloween themed party. Submitted photo.

Submitted by

Bethany Anderson

Each year Johnson County’s Girl Scout Troop 1000, along with fellow Girl Scouts and Girl Guides worldwide, celebrate Girl Scouts founder Juliette Low’s birthday.

Born Juliette Magill Kinzie Gordon on October 32, 1860, in Savannah, Georgia, she was known affectionately as “Daisy.” Juliette was inspired to create Girl Scouts after a meeting in 1912 with Sir Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of Boy Scouts. She broke the conventions of the time by reaching across class, cultural, and ethnic boundaries to ensure all girls, including those with disabilities, had a place to grow and develop their leadership skills.

Because Low’s birthday falls on October 31, Troop 1000 hosts an annual Halloween/Birthday Party. At the party, the girls not only enjoy typical Halloween fun such as dressing in costumes, games, and goodies, but they also complete a community service project to honor their founder.

This year, the troop put together “birthday kits” for local food banks. The kits include cake mix, frosting, birthday candles, and balloons, all inside a cake pan with a birthday card from the girls of Troop 1000. These kits will be donated to First Christian Church and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Mountain City for their weekly food distributions. They are intended to help those who may not provide the luxury of a birthday party for their children. Those interested in receiving one should make a request with the organizers of each church’s food distribution.

Troop 1000 is part of the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachia council based in Johnson City, TN. The girls have planted trees in Ralph Stout Park during the past year, hosted a canned food drive for Helping Others, and donated Girl Scout cookies to American Legion Post 61, among other events such as hikes and campouts. They are already working hard on their Girl Scout cookie-themed parade float to celebrate the start of “Cookie Season,” which runs from December through March. Next up, they will be

hiking the Laurel Creek Trail, decorating a lamppost along Mountain City’s Main St. for the Chamber’s “Christmas on Main” event, and taking part in Mountain City’s annual Christmas parade.

The troop meets weekly on Thursdays in Mountain City and is open to new members and volunteers. Those interested may contact the troop administrator by email at [email protected]