By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Stuart Shoun contributed to the story

The public supports Johnson County athletes, but no one supports them more than their families. Take these players for example. Zack Winters and Zach Eller share a few odd coincidences. Both athletes are seniors at Johnson County High School, play as shooting guard on the varsity basketball team, and have four generations of support at nearly every game.

Zach Eller is supported by his sister Chloe, his mother Melissa, his grandmother Judy, and his great grandmother Verelene. Zack Winters has his sister Natalie, his father Nathan, his grandmother Sharon, and his great grandmother Della. Anyone would appreciate the support. Some researchers believe that this type of encouragement and support actually improves athletic performance.

“Ongoing support of friends and family may be one of the most important factors influencing sports performance,” claims the Great British Medalists Project author Tim Reese. “The encouragement and support of friends and family is a key factor in building confidence in an athlete, and it’s this confidence that can lead to success in a high-pressure sporting event.”

Confidence may be a major factor in athletic success. Self-efficacy, or positive self- talk, plays a part in increasing confidence. Rising confidence fuels drive. Experts believe that this may be almost as important as support.

Whether these methods make a direct improvement or not, they are always a great way to show support. Follow these athletes’ families’ example. Support Johnson County athletes and family members. It can only help.

Good luck Zack Winters and Zach Eller! We wish you success in the future.