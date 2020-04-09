Former State Representative Scotty Campbell announces 2020 campaign

Former State Representative Scotty Campbell of Johnson County announced his candidacy for the Rep. Primary for State Representative in district three. Submitted photo

Staff Report

Scotty Campbell was heard on local radio as the morning news/talk host for the Tri-Cities on SuperTalk 92.9. Now, Former State Representative Scotty Campbell of Johnson County is a candidate in the Republican Primary for State Representative in district three.

“I’ve had people tell me over time that Nashville and people in politics aren’t accessible to them,” Campbell said. “I want to be that person that calls you back, that emails you back. You deserve that, and that’s all part of my plan because this is about people of Northeast Tennessee.”

Campbell’s history includes serving the local community over the years by volunteering with the Johnson County Rescue Squad and EMS, Neva Fire Department, and Second District Volunteer Fire Department. Campbell was a dispatcher at Carter County 911 and Johnson County 911.

Campbell said, “The people elect the people… I will never forget that. I’ve had many people reach out to me and request that I enter the race. I wanted to be sure that this district and this region had someone qualified and experienced. My door will always be open to the people of East Tennessee.”

Campbell served as state representative until 2012. He was a member of the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee, and House Health and Human Resources Committee. Prior to that, Campbell worked for the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives for Republican members of the Tennessee House of Representatives and the Tennessee State Senate. This is Tennessee’s third legislative district that is currently held by Representative Timothy Hill that is not seeking re-election to the position. The district includes all of Johnson County, Part of Sullivan County, and Part of Carter County.

Scotty is the son of retired Tennessee State Trooper Lynn Campbell that worked in Sullivan County and Johnson County and retired nurse Shirley Campbell that worked at Indian Path Hospital in Kingsport and provided home health in Johnson County. His sister, Lindsey Campbell, works at ETSU. Early voting begins Friday, July 17, 2020. The Republican primary is Thursday, August 6, 2020. For more information visit: ScottyCampbell.com, facebook.com/scottyontheradio, and twitter.com/scottyison